Menasha: Dogs, owner receiving treatment following exposure to bat with rabies

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) — The Menasha Health Department is warning the public that a bat in the City of Menasha has tested positive for rabies.

Officials say the bat was submitted for testing following after two family dogs and their owner were exposed to the bat.

The dogs are currently being quarantined. The owner is undergoing rabies prophylactic treatment.

The City of Menasha Health Department submits as many as 20 animals a year following potential exposures due to contact with a wild animal and a family pet. The majority of these samples are bats.

It has been at least six years since the last sample that was submitted was positive for rabies.

The Health Department offers a few suggestions for how to minimize risks of contact with wild animals, especially bats:

Vaccinate dogs, cats, ferrets and other animals against rabies and check to make sure their vaccines are up to date.

Do not keep wild or exotic animals as pets

Do not handle wild animals

Teach your children to never handle wild or unfamiliar animals

Prevent bats from entering your home by sealing cracks and gaps especially near the roof.

If you or a family member gets bitten or scratched, wash the wound immediately with liberal amounts of soap and water and report to your physician, urgent care, and emergency room as soon as possible. Report to the Menasha Police Department if the exposure involved your dog or cat. Any exposure or possible exposure should be discussed with the Menasha Health Department as soon as possible following the incident.

If your pet has been in a fight with, or is found with a bat please contact your veterinarian and the Menasha Health Department immediately.

Over the past decade, bats, skunks, a cow, a cat, a dog, and a fox have tested positive for rabies in Wisconsin.

Bats and skunks are the most commonly reported animal with rabies in Wisconsin and can expose domestic animals and people.

Most exposures to humans or animals occur through a bite or a scratch of a rabid animal.

For more information regarding rabies in animals, please contact Todd Drew, RS Menasha Health Department at (920) 967-3522.

For more information specific to bats and rabies, click here.