Menasha family receives first home thanks to local Habitat for Humanity

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menasha family recently received their first home from the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity.

The Samahoro family includes five children, who all used to sleep in a house without enough space, fluctuating room temperatures, no yard to run around in, and windows that leaked when it rained.

With all of these difficulties, the children also had to do schooling from home during the pandemic.

The father, John Samahoro, was a Congo refugee and lived in refugee camps in Uganda before going to Connecticut and ending in the Fox Cities.

Samahoro says the gift today means a lot to his family.

“Seeing that my family has been offered a house to call a home, it’s a big opportunity for my family,” says Samahoro.

The kids say they are excited to be able to get into their new home and love the extra space.

“I’m excited to have a home where the rain can’t get into our house and get everything all wet,” explains six-year-old Daniel Samahoro. “I get to have my own room and paint it red!”

This all would not have been possible without the help from Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity, which is aspiring to give 50 children a safe place to call home this year through its Every Nail Every Dollar campaign.

Organizers say the annual campaign aims to raise $325,000 before April 30, 2021.

Despite a global pandemic hurting many non-profits in the Fox Cities, the Habitat says they were able to impact the lives of 214 families through its homebuyer, home repair, Rock the Block, and Almost Home programs.

Additionally, the Habitat says they built 15 homes during the pandemic, repaired another 74 homes, and completed several community projects all thanks to volunteers and donors in the Fox Cities.

To learn more about the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity, or to learn how you can donate or volunteer, please call 920-954-8702 or visit foxcitieshabitat.org.