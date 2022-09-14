MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Saint Joseph’s Food Program in Menasha celebrated 40 years of serving its community.

From 4-7 p.m., the non-profit hosted a party for staff, community members, and donors with live music, food, and a tour of the facility.

The food pantry’s operation would not be possible without the help of volunteers. According to executive director Monica Clare, volunteers put in about 18,000 hours last year. She also says, “Working with people over the years, and finding out what kinds of challenges they have just making ends meet, has been very educational for me.”

Sisters Beverly Vandaalwyk and Nancy Grube have been volunteering with the organization for 16 years.

Grube says, “When you think of 16 years of volunteering, you saw families that really grew up and it was wonderful to see.”

Vandaalwyk agrees that the best part of volunteering is seeing how their efforts pay off. She says, “There are people that need help and to see them come to us is rewarding.”

St. Joseph’s donates an average of 3 million pounds of food annually.

Director of Operations Scott Schefe says, “For me, it’s a great spot that I can control where the food comes in, know that it’s going to be used in the right way and that we’re giving it to the people that need it the most.”

To find out more about how you can donate to the food program, you can visit their website linked here.