Menasha High School student referred to juvenile court for making threats against school

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) — A freshman female student at Menasha High School has been placed in secure detention for making threats against the school.

Officials became aware of the situation after stories of the threats circulated on social media.

The investigation determined that there was no plan to cause harm to anyone and the student did not possess or have access to a weapon.

The comments were reportedly made to “to get a rise out of people”.

The student is being referred to juvenile court for her actions.