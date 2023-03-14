MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Joint School District Board of Education has selected the school district’s new superintendent.

Matthew Zimmerman has been given the job after he and two other finalists met with the Board of Directors and a stakeholder group on Friday.

The board is excited to welcome Matt to the district and the new ideas he will bring.” MJSD Board President Mark Mayer

Zimmerman has served as the Assistant Superintendent of the Appleton Area School District since 2011. He has also spent time at Oshkosh West High and says he’s excited and thankful for the new opportunity.

I look forward to serving the students, families and staff and will work hard to build on the tradition and culture that has made a positive difference in the lives of so many students and families under Chris VanderHeyden’s leadership. I am excited about the work that we can all do together to reach every student every day.” New MJSD Superintendent Matthew Zimmerman

Zimmerman was highly praised by the Appleton Area School District officials and will start his new job on July 1. He replaces former superintendent Chris VanderHeyden, who spent a decade serving Menasha schools and will retire in June.