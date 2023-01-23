MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menasha Joint School District (MJSD) Superintendent Chris VanderHeyden will be stepping down from his position at the end of the school year.

VanderHeyden made the announcement on Monday, January 9, 2023, at the Menasha Joint School District Board Meeting, where they accepted and approved the letter sent in by VanderHeyden.

“I have greatly enjoyed my time at MJSD and have been fortunate to work with such a talented and dedicated team,” said VanderHeyden in a statement. “I am grateful for the opportunities and experience that I have had while working here, and I am proud of the work that we have accomplished together.”

VanderHeyden has led the Menasha Joint School District for the past ten years and has spent 35 years in education, serving as a high school math teacher, principal, and superintendent during that time.

His last day will be on June 30, 2023.