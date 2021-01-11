Menasha Joint School District welcome students and staff back to classrooms

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Joint School District welcomed students and teachers back as part of a hybrid model this morning.

It’s been a while coming but students will finally be able to return to their classrooms across the Menasha School District today. Students and staff were welcomed back for the first time since the end of September.

They originally started off in a hybrid model, with half of the students going to school in-person and the other half going virtual on a day-to-day basis. But due to the rising number of Covid cases, they had to take a step back and go completely virtual.

Now, they’ve gone back to the hybrid model- so those students going to school on Monday will return again on Thursday for in-person learning. Those Tuesday students return again on Friday. Wednesday is completely virtual and reserved for those students working in smaller groups.

“A lot of this first week is going to be reestablishing relationships, continuing on from that virtual to live aspect of things,” says Chris VanderHeyden, Superintendent of Menasha Joint School District. “But I really think, again, that opportunity to see friends, to see their teachers and continue learning back in a model that feels a little more normal to everybody is going to be important.”

And the district is hopeful to return to completely in-person, but will continue to monitor CDC guidelines and work with the Menasha Health Department.