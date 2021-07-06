Menasha Library celebrates its 125th year with dinner and a movie

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Elisha D. Smith Public Library is hosting “Dinner and A Movie” on August 12 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Smith Park in Menasha.

This event is in partnership with the Menasha Historical Society and the City of Menasha. It will feature music, games, prizes, and food trucks. Some of the food trucks included are:

Inferno Subs

Los Tres Manantiales

Zoua’s Fresh Egg Rolls

Thibby’s Ice Cream

All activities are free and will include lawn games. The movie being showed is, How to Train Your Dragon and will begin at dusk with free popcorn.

For more information, visit the Library’s website.