Menasha library supports district through bilingual programming

MENASHA, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The Menasha Joint School district has seen double digit growth in their Hispanic student population over the past fifteen years.

In an effort to maintain their goal of providing every student the best possible environment to learn, the district is partnering with several community organizations like the Menasha Public Library.

The library not only has Hispanic, bilingual librarians on staff but they also work to provide unique programming for Latino students and their parents to be able to learn together.

Thursdays through the month of October the library will be offering special Bilingual Story Time’s for parents of children 6 years old and younger.

For more information on their programming head to https://www.menashalibrary.org/