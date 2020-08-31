Menasha man arrested after hit and run involving another man, service dog

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 28-year-old Menasha man has been arrested after he allegedly hit a man and his service dog.

Menasha Police say they responded to the intersection of Second Street and Appleton Street for a hit and run crash on Sunday.

Crews found a 60-year-old Menasha man injured but conscious in the crosswalk next to his motorized scooter. A pickup truck had failed to yield the right of way and hit the man and his service dog in the crosswalk before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. Menasha Police say the service dog run off but was reunited with the victim later in the evening. The dog was limping, but is expected to recover.

A Fox Crossing Police officer was able to locate the suspect vehicle a short time after the incident.

The driver, a 28-year-old Menasha man, was taken into custody and transported to the Winnebago County Jail. Charges of Hit and Run causing injury, Operating While Suspended, a first-offense OWI causing injury, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia have been referred to the District Attorney’s office.

Menasha Lieutenant Lenss wanted to thank the community for helping with the incident stating, “the witnesses on scene were critical in identifying the suspect and in caring for the victim prior to first responders arriving.”

No further information is available at this time.

