Menasha man arrested for domestic violence following reports of shots fired

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) — Menasha Police say they have arrested a suspect for domestic violence after shots were reportedly fired in the city Sunday night.

Police say they continue to investigate a report from a 55-year-old man who stated he was battered by his 31-year-old live-in son.

The man allegedly told officials that on Sunday, he confronted his son over cooking cabbage late at night.

After confronting him, the man says his son battered him and threatened to kill him with a knife.

Neighbors reportedly heard the struggle later say they observed the 31-year-old son wielding a meat clever and rope shortly before he fled the scene.

Overnight, police say several residents – including the victim – heard gunshots outside the house and discovered bullet holes in a vehicle and garage.

Officers report they were able to locate the suspect in a nearby jurisdiction and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Menasha Police say he was transported to Winnebago County Jail and booked on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Recklessly Endangering Safety, Battery, and Damage to Property.

Officials say they recovered a firearm of the same caliber used in the shooting.

No additional suspects are being sought in connection with the overnight shooting and the incident remains under investigation.