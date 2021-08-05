NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Menasha man arrested for drug charges on Menominee Reservation, facing 8 felonies

Photo courtesy of Menominee County Sheriff

(WFRV) – A man from Menasha has been charged with eight separate felonies and cannot be on or travel to the Menominee Indian Reservation.

According to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, on July 28 30-year-old Ezell Golatt was arrested by Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputies. He was arrested for an active felony warrant and charges of Delivery of Heroin, Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.

Authorities mention that the Menominee Tribal Police Department had ‘critical’ information that started the investigation. The investigation lead to Golatt getting charged with eight separate felonies.

Those felonies are:

  • Four counts of Bail Jumping
  • One count of Possession of Narcotic Drugs
  • One count of Possession of Methamphetamine
  • One count of Manufacture/Deliver Schedule I, II Narcotics
  • One count of Manufacture/Deliver Heroin less than three grams
  Photo courtesy of Menominee County Sheriff's Office

Golatt is currently being held on a $20,000 bond.

According to court records, Golatt is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on August 6 at 2:15 p.m. at the Shawano County Courthouse. Cour records also show Golatt of having a Menasha address.

