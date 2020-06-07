FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Menasha man dead after two-vehicle crash in Calumet County

Local News

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 59-year-old man from Menasha is dead after sustaining significant injuries during a two-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.

Calumet County Sheriff’s Office reported that at around 1 p.m., deputies responded to an incident at the intersection of County Highway H and Dorn Road in the Town of Brothertown.

Officials said the victim was driving a sedan and the other vehicle involved was a pick-up truck being driven by a 29-year-old woman from Manitowoc.

According to authorities, the woman had a passenger in the pick-up truck at the time of the incident,

Both are said to have sustained minor injuries.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says this accident remains under investigation and the names of the individuals involved will not be released at this time. Local 5 will update this story as it develops.

