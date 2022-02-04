Menasha man makes up name & story, tries fleeing from officers at hospital

PACIFIC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Menasha lied about his name and made up a story after authorities were called about a man walking through a marsh area without winter-appropriate clothes.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 15 around 11:15 a.m. deputies responded to the area of Duck Creek near Hillcrest Road and Hwy 16/51 for a welfare check on a man. The man was reportedly seen walking through the marsh area and ‘wasn’t dressed for the weather’.

Officials say that it was reported that the man could have fallen through the ice.

Multiple deputies and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource wardens responded to the area to search for the man. A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office K-9 was also used.

Around 30 minutes later, the man was found on the north side of the Duck Creek marsh near CTH P. Officials say the man gave a fake name and a ‘fabricated’ story about what happened. Deputies then searched to see if there were any other people that may need medical attention.

The man was taken to Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital for medical evaluation. While at the hospital, authorities say that he tried to flee from a deputy during a medical procedure.

Photo courtesy of Columbia County Sheriff

He resisted the deputy’s attempt to restrain him and multiple officers and deputies responded to the hospital to help.

The man was eventually identified as 31-year-old Andrew Newton of Menasha. Newton was taken to the Columbia County Jail on three counts of Resisting or Obstructing an Officer and Violation of Probation.

Pacific is about an hour and a half southwest of Menasha.

Court records show that Netwon has a pre-trial conference on Feb. 21 and a return date on March 2.