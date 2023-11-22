MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – After four terms and nearly 16 years of serving the City of Menasha, Mayor Don Merkes announced that he will not seek re-election in 2024.

After nearly sixteen years, I am announcing today that I will not seek a fifth term in 2024. It has been an honor and privilege to serve Menasha as its 40th Mayor. The thoughtful partnership of our city employees and elected officials have led to innovations that continue to make Menasha a stronger community. Menasha’s future is bright. I look forward to seeing what the next generation will achieve. Menasha Mayor Don Merkes

Menasha Mayor Don Merkes (Photo from City of Menasha)

Merkes was first elected to office as the Alderman for the First District in 2005 and was elected Mayor in 2008.

Credited with leading Menasha through a difficult financial chapter and helping to lead the City to a new focus on expanding access to the waterfront, parks, trails, and green spaces, Mayor Merkes brought Menasha to a new economic development.

Menasha received millions of dollars in grants and donations during Merkes’ terms bringing renovations to Loop the Lake, Province Terrace Boardwalk, Water Street Trail, and Jefferson Park, while also constructing One Menasha Center and The Brin.

Menasha’s population also increased by nearly 18% during Merkes’ tenure.

“While there are many challenges in today’s environment, I’m happy to have worked with a team that has been so creative and open to trying new things,” Mayor Merkes said.