Menasha: Miron Construction hosts SPEC Mix Bricklayer 500

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) — Miron Construction hosted its 15th biggest masonry event Wednesday showing off the industry’s crafts and their workers.

The 2019 SPEC Mix Bricklayer 500 brings nine teams made of one mason and one laborer compete to see who can build the biggest wall with the least number of errors in one hour.

“When it comes down to the accuracy and consistency, the amount of brick that the masons are laying right now is the equivalent of what they’ll lay in an entire day. And there going to do it in one hour,” says event organizer Jason Buechel.

The competition helps demonstrate the masonry trade and what it has to offer as the top masons in Wisconsin compete.

“This competition is just a great way to bring the working trades to competition at a sport level that’s the highest quality,” says Buechel.

Mason Michael Schlund and tender Aaron Kowalski of Kowalski Masonry in Wausau were selected as the winners of the event. They will now head to Las Vegas to compete in the 2020 World Championship.

Miron Construction also invited 250 students from local high schools to attend the event so they could get a first-hand look at masonry.

