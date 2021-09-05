Menasha P.D. investigate armed robbery at local Kwik Trip, suspect still at large

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at a local Kwik Trip on Sunday morning.

According to the Department, just before 2 a.m., an armed robbery took place at the Kwik Trip located on the 1400 block Appleton Road, in Menasha.

Officials say witnesses told them that a person had entered the store armed with a knife and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one is in custody at this time. Police are still investigating this incident.

Residents who may have more information surrounding this incident are asked to contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or send a web tip by going to www.winebagocountycrimestoppers.org. If an arrest is made from your tip, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

