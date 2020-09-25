Menasha Parish urges caution for those attending mass

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menasha parish is urging their parishoners to air on the side of caution and use good judgement in the coming day, including going to Sunday Mass.

St. Patrick Parish is in Winnebago County, and the county is seeing a critical rate of COVID-19 cases.

The parish consulted with the Diocesan COVID Monitoring Team, reviewed information from the County and asks that everyone keep safety foremost in mind.

Two weeks ago, Bishop David Ricken reinstated the obligation to attend Mass, however in the letter, Mary Krueger, Pastoral Leader, notes that the “Bishop’s recent decree reminded us that individuals who in their well-formed consciences believe that going into public places – including Sunday worship at Mass – would place their health or the health of their loved ones in serious jeopardy are not bound by the obligation to attend Sunday Mass.”

They say that for those who do attend Mass, continue to use care and caution for yourself and others through wearing a mask, hand hygiene and social distancing.

The parish continues to sanitize and disinfect common areas and high-touch surfaces.

You can also watch the Sunday Mass with Bishop David Ricken on Local Five News at 10 a.m. or here.