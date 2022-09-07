MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The growing popularity of personal surveillance cameras on homes and workplaces has drastically changed the way officers ‘canvas’ a neighborhood, and the Menasha Police Department has announced its participation in the Community Camera Program to help streamline the process.

When a crime occurs in any given area, people may not be aware of the incident itself or what exactly their camera may have captured.

The Community Camera Program is a confidential database that allows officers to look up who, in the area a crime was committed, may have recorded evidence to help solve a crime, identify a suspect or locate a missing person.

The database will contain contact information provided by those that have registered for the program.

A number of other Wisconsin cities participate in either the same program or similar ones, including Racine, Menominee Falls, Sheboygan, and Wisconsin Rapids.

The Menasha Police Department states that “participating in this program does not give officers remote access to your surveillance system, just a direct way of contacting you if you may have footage to assist with an incident.”

If you would like to register your surveillance system for the Community Camera Program, you can do so here.