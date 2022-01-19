Menasha PD looking for 22-year-old with 13 counts of child sexual exploitation

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a 22-year-old man with an active warrant

According to the Menasha Police Department, 22-year-old Daniel Cardona-Miranda has an active felony, body-only, full extradition warrant for ‘Failure to Appear – Contempt, reference 13 counts of Child Sexual Exploitation.

Court records say that the 13 offenses happened between Dec. 14, 2018, and May 28, 2019. Cardona-Miranda pleaded not guilty to each of the 13 counts.

The bench warrant was issued for Cardona-Miranda back on July 20, 2021. His last known address was on W Summer Street in Appleton. All of this information was posted on the Menasha Police Department’s Facebook page, which already has over 1,000 shares.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menasha Police Department at 920-967-3500. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.