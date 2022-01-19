FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Menasha PD looking for 22-year-old with 13 counts of child sexual exploitation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a 22-year-old man with an active warrant

According to the Menasha Police Department, 22-year-old Daniel Cardona-Miranda has an active felony, body-only, full extradition warrant for ‘Failure to Appear – Contempt, reference 13 counts of Child Sexual Exploitation.

Court records say that the 13 offenses happened between Dec. 14, 2018, and May 28, 2019. Cardona-Miranda pleaded not guilty to each of the 13 counts.

The bench warrant was issued for Cardona-Miranda back on July 20, 2021. His last known address was on W Summer Street in Appleton. All of this information was posted on the Menasha Police Department’s Facebook page, which already has over 1,000 shares.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menasha Police Department at 920-967-3500. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly vs. Appleton East

NHM boys hockey uses discipline to get off to hot start

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon stuns No. 1 De Pere; FRCC & FVA highlights

Game of the Week: Neenah edges Appleton East to grab first place in FVA

Green Bay grabs second conference win with 69-54 triumph over IUPUI

De Pere Boys & Girls basketball