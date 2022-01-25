FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Shelter in place lifted in Menasha, community not in danger

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
TUESDAY 1/25/2022 4:38 p.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The shelter in place for Menasha residents has been lifted.

According to police, they were conducting a traffic stop and the person started running from the scene. They placed a shelter in place as a precautionary step for about 10 to 15 minutes.

While the person isn’t in custody, they have determined that the person wasn’t a menace and they lifted the shelter in place. The community isn’t in any danger.

Local 5 will update this web story when more information becomes available.

Original Story: Menasha PD respond to active incident, shelter in place ordered

TUESDAY 1/25/2022 4:16 p.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A shelter in place has been ordered for a neighborhood in the City of Menasha.

According to the Menasha Police Department, residents in the 800 block of Jefferson Street and within a 4 block radius are being asked to shelter in place while they investigate an active incident.

Police tell Local 5 that they are searching for someone at this time.

Local 5 will update this web story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS Sports Xtra: State's top teams roll in FRCC, FVA

Green Bay men oust Detroit at home

Bay frontrunners Green Bay East, West De Pere survive Thursday battles

Kimberly vs. Appleton East

NHM boys hockey uses discipline to get off to hot start

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon stuns No. 1 De Pere; FRCC & FVA highlights