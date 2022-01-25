UPDATE: Shelter in place lifted in Menasha, community not in danger

TUESDAY 1/25/2022 4:38 p.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The shelter in place for Menasha residents has been lifted.

According to police, they were conducting a traffic stop and the person started running from the scene. They placed a shelter in place as a precautionary step for about 10 to 15 minutes.

While the person isn’t in custody, they have determined that the person wasn’t a menace and they lifted the shelter in place. The community isn’t in any danger.

TUESDAY 1/25/2022 4:16 p.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A shelter in place has been ordered for a neighborhood in the City of Menasha.

According to the Menasha Police Department, residents in the 800 block of Jefferson Street and within a 4 block radius are being asked to shelter in place while they investigate an active incident.

Police tell Local 5 that they are searching for someone at this time.

