MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menasha police are asking the public for help in identifying an individual possibly connected to an incident that took place at a local store.

On Saturday night, the Menasha Police Department shared on Facebook that officers were seeking help in identifying a person in reference to an incident at a local store.

Authorities described the individual as possibly being a boy in his late teens or early 20s with a distinct tattoo on his outer right forearm.

Anyone with information on who the individual may be is asked to contact the Menasha Police Department at (920) 967-3500 reference report 22-2045.