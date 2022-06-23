THURSDAY, 6/23/2022, 7:22 p.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Police Department has given an update on the missing endangered child who left his home on the 700 Block of Melissa Street in the City of Menasha on Thursday.

According to a Facebook update, Cylis has been located and is back home safe.

No further details were provided.

Menasha PD search for missing 12-year-old

THURSDAY, 6/23/2022, 6:14 p.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Police Department is searching for a missing endangered child who left his home on the 700 Block of Melissa Street in the City of Menasha.

He was last seen on foot walking north from his home.

Cylis, a 12-year-old boy is described as 5’05” and weighs around 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants with a hat.

Cylis has cognitive delays, issues with his speech, and is not familiar with the area.

If located, you are asked to contact the Menasha Police Department at 920-697-3500.

