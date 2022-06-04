MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menasha police are searching for a 54-year-old man who they believe may be involved in an incident that left two people injured early Saturday morning.

According to the Menasha Police Department, at around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to an address in the 900 block of Sixth Street for the report of an active disturbance involving a knife.

Upon arrival, officers say they located two victims with non-life-threatening injuries. These victims were taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

Police report that they did not find the suspect at the scene and are now looking to speak with 54-year-old Darrell Keth.

Keth, who is depicted below, may be riding a red Gary Fisher model mountain bike with yellow lettering.

Darrell Keth, 54

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Those who see Darrell Keth, or know of his whereabouts, are asked not to approach him, but instead, call the Menasha Police Department at (920)967-3500 or 911.

If you wish to remain anonymous, report to Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920)231-TIPS (8477). You may also submit a tip using the following website: http://winnebagocrimestoppers.org/ Thank you for your assistance.