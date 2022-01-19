Menasha PD trying to locate man last seen on Second Street

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menasha Police are trying the locate and check on the welfare of a man believed to be on foot and last seen on Second Street.

The Menasha Police Department is trying to find and check the welfare of Lance Stroud. Authorities say that Stroud was last seen in the 300 block of Second Street.

He is believed to be on foot and is most likely wearing a black Carhartt jacket and the baseball hat seen in the picture below.

Photo courtesy of Menasha Police Department

Anyone with information on Stroud or his current whereabouts is asked to call the Menasha Police Department at 920-967-3500.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.