MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menasha Police are hoping to identify a person riding a motorcycle during the morning hours of Friday that was seen driving ‘recklessly’.
The Menasha Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident involving a motorcyclist. The driver was reportedly seen driving recklessly in the area of Ninth Street and Melissa Street.
The incident happened around 8 a.m. on May 6. There were no details provided on what exactly the motorist did to be considered ‘reckless’.
Officials are hoping to identify the motorist, and have a conversation about their driving.
Anyone with information is asked to call 920-967-3500. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.