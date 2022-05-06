MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menasha Police are hoping to identify a person riding a motorcycle during the morning hours of Friday that was seen driving ‘recklessly’.

The Menasha Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident involving a motorcyclist. The driver was reportedly seen driving recklessly in the area of Ninth Street and Melissa Street.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. on May 6. There were no details provided on what exactly the motorist did to be considered ‘reckless’.

Photo courtesy of Menasha Police Department

Officials are hoping to identify the motorist, and have a conversation about their driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-967-3500. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.