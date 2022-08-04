MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menasha police officer helped to locate and save a missing child with autism from falling off of a bridge on Wednesday.

The City of Menasha Police Department was made aware that a child with autism was missing around 8 a.m. on August 3. Authorities say that the child left his home in the 300 block of Winnebago Avenue.

Just before 8:30 a.m. dispatch received a call from a woman who stated that she saw a child running towards the Racine Street Bridge on Keyes Street.

Within minutes, officers arrived at the Racine Street Bridge, which is currently under construction, and saw the child ‘actively trying to crawl off the bridge.’

According to a Menasha Police Department Facebook post, Lieutenant Adam Schulz found the boy standing on the edge of a beam over the water.

Schulz was able to de-escalate the boy and carry him off of the bridge, safely reuniting the boy with his father.

Thanks to fast-acting officers, a responsive dispatch team, and an alert community, a potentially devasting situation was diverted.