Menasha Police arrest three juveniles for burglary

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menasha police officers have arrested three juveniles for allegedly being involved in a series of burglaries.

According to police, the investigation stemmed from burglaries over the last week in the city. The juveniles, ranging in age from 12 to 13 years old, are from Menasha and Fox Crossing.

Investigators were able to obtain video evidence from security cameras in the area and collected additional evidence from the scene. An investigator saw the suspects walking near the crime scene a day later and recognized them. Officers say they were taken into custody Thursday without incident.

Authorities say the three will be referred to juvenile intake with a request for Burglary and Damage to Property charges.

They were released to guardians or juvenile authorities pending review of the charges.