Menasha Police: Avoid portion of Washington St. due to fire

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menasha Police are asking the community to avoid a bridge while the fire crews responded to a structure fire in the area.

A post on the Menasha Police Department’s Facebook page says Washington Street/STH 114 will be closed between Garfield and Water Street “for a couple of hours.”

WFRV Local 5 has received reports that the fire is in a paper mill in the area.

We are working to gather more information and will update this story as details become available.

