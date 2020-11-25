Menasha Police: Avoid portion of Washington St. due to fire

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menasha Police are asking the community to avoid a bridge while the fire crews responded to a structure fire in the area.
A post on the Menasha Police Department’s Facebook page says Washington Street/STH 114 will be closed between Garfield and Water Street “for a couple of hours.”
WFRV Local 5 has received reports that the fire is in a paper mill in the area.
We are working to gather more information and will update this story as details become available.
