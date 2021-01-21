Menasha Police Chief discusses COVID-19 vaccination efforts, police reform in latest Community Update

(WFRV) – Menasha Police Chief Timothy Styka joined Local 5 to talk about wide-ranging topics from COVID-19 vaccination efforts to police reform.

Styka received his vaccination shot yesterday, after he said he was not going to get one initially. He changed his mind after getting some advice, and he is doing it for other people in an attempt to help stop the spread of the virus.

Wisconsin requires an outside investigation when deadly force is used, as Styka discussed recent police reform topics.

“A lot of the things being discussed, law enforcement is very supportive of, the biggest thing we want to take a step back from is making those knee-jerk reactions,” says Styka.

Styka also mentioned the use of body cameras on police officers. According to Styka, Menasha has used body-cams for well over ten years.

One of the biggest drawbacks is cost. Styka mentioned that the cameras cost about $10,000 a year. Another drawback talked about was the cameras are only two-dimensional and a 100% clear picture of what happened can be hard to obtain by the cameras.

“It can certainly have its pluses and minuses, but overall they are a very wise thing to have,” says Styka.

Check out some other Community Updates below!