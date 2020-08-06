FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Menasha police chief discusses statewide mask mandate, more during Community Update

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Menasha Police Chief Timothy Styka joined WFRV Local 5 for a Community Update on Local 5 This Morning. Chief Styka discussed how his department is responding to the statewide mask mandate,

According to Chief Styka, Menasha Police are treating the statewide mask mandate like many other Wisconsin law enforcement agencies – they’re focusing more on educating the community about masks rather than on enforcing the mandate.

“What we really want to do is make sure people are aware of the importance of wearing masks while they’re out and about. As the CDC has shown, wearing a mask is probably proven to be one of the most effective things during the pandemic.”

Chief Styka says the department is forwarding complaints regarding individuals not wearing masks to the health department because his officers “aren’t medical health experts.” While the department is taking an educational approach, Chief Styka says officers will address issues local businesses may have if an individual is not adhering to the business’ mask requirement.

Chief Styka also discussed how the Menasha Police Department follows the Procedural Justice Concept of LEED for enforcement. He explains that Procedural Justice “provides a person a voice in what’s going to happen next.”

LEED stands for Listen, Explain, Equity, and Dignity. Chief Styka says the ‘Dignity’ part of LEED is crucial.

“They know they made a mistake, they don’t need a police officer sitting there, beating them up over it verbally,” Chief Styka says. “If they can walk away with some self-esteem, that’s truly important.”

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Styka says the department has seen an increase in disturbances and ‘neighbor problems.’ Recently, Chief Styka says they are seeing fewer of these calls as the pandemic goes on.

Check out our recent Community Updates below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah