Menasha Police Chief talks about opioid increase in latest Community Update

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menasha Police Chief Timothy Styka joined Local 5 to talk about raising suicide awareness and increase in opioid-related deaths in the latest Community Update.

Chief Styka says the Coffee with a Cop program is being held at the Menasha Police Department and is in conjunction with the Center of Suicide Awareness. The program goes from department to department and allows individuals to talk with authorities in a non-formal situation.

The importance of suicide awareness is due to the recent increase due to the pandemic. Chief Sytka mentioned that there were more suicide deaths in the first six months of the pandemic than COVID deaths.

Opioid-related deaths also increased during the pandemic and the Menasha Police Department has a program to help combat the issue. Menasha Community Addiction Assistance Program (MCAAP) is unique as when the program started they trained everyone from librarians to first responders.

Chief Styka says the numbers are showing that the program is working and having a positive impact on the community. The program is also available for alcohol abuse.

The program can be reached at 920-345-7747 or at their Facebook page.