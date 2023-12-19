MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Menasha Police Department has added a furry companion to its squad, Officer Koda.

Koda is a two-and-a-half-year-old golden retriever and yellow lab mix that will work alongside School Resource Officer (SRO) Rick Heinen, who primarily works with elementary school children.

Officer Koda is trained in around 40 commands, which will assist students and staff with offering emotional support, alleviating stress, and assisting those in crisis.

(City of Menasha Police Department)

SRO Heinen and Officer Koda are still in training, but students and staff at the Menasha Joint School District should expect to see them out and about as they continue their field training.

In the coming weeks, the City of Menasha Police Department will be hosting a more formalized meet and greet session with Officer Koda and SRO Heinen.

No additional details were provided.