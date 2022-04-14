MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Police Department is requesting assistance from the community with locating a feral cat.

The feral cat bit a resident in the 500 block of Sixth Street on Tuesday and has been on the loose ever since.

Officials say the cat is a male that is grey in color with white paws and does not have a collar on.

If you locate the cat, do not attempt to capture the feral. Officers are asking you to call the Menasha Police Department’s non-emergency number at (920) 967-3500.

No other information was made available.