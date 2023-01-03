MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – With the calendar turning over to 2023, many are starting fresh, including the Menasha Police Department, which swore in its new chief of police Tuesday evening.

After Timothy Styka announced his retirement, Lieutenant Nicholas Thorn was chosen as the next Chief of Police and assumed the role during a swearing-in ceremony.

Thorn joined the Menasha Police Department in 2009 as a patrol officer. He has since served as a patrol lieutenant before moving to his current position of investigative lieutenant in 2019.

Thorn has a Bachelor’s Degree in Law Enforcement from the Metropolitan State University and is a graduate of both the UW-Madison Wisconsin Command College and Leadership Fox Cities.

“I have a lot of pride in our organization and the City of Menasha,” said Thron. “We currently have a fantastic department, and I have many ideas on how our agency will move forward and continue to improve.”

Thorn, who said he cannot wait to get started, mentioned some kind words to Chief Styka before officially being named chief.

“I’d like to personally thank Tim for his leadership and guidance,” explained Thorn. “His mentorship has been appreciated by many throughout our organization, the Fox Valley, and the State of Wisconsin.”