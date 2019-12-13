Menasha police investigating accidental shooting of 21-year-old man

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) — The Menasha Police Department is investigating the accidental shooting of a 21-year-old man from Thursday.

Police say initial reports indicated the shooting took place near a park, but they now believe the incident occurred at a home in Menasha.

The 21-year-old Menasha man sustained non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

Officials say they are talking to the people they believe were involved, and they believe no one in the public is in any danger.

Menasha police are investigating more on how and where the shooting took place. They also say there are reports of misinformation on social media about the shooting.

Anyone with any information on the investigation should contact the Menasha Police Department at (920) 967-3500.