Menasha Police investigating after report of one shot fired

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menasha Police are searching for information after receiving a report of a shot fired Friday night.

According to authorities, officers responded to a report of an individual who fired one round from a gun into the air near the intersection of Mathewson and Madison Streets shortly before 6 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, Menasha Police say they observed several people “milling about” and nobody in distress. Officers reportedly detained several individuals and interviewed them about the incident.

Menasha Police say it was determined that an unidentified person likely fired a round in the air. There were no injuries and none of the people in the area indicated there was any distrubance.

After searching the area, Menasha Police say they located loose rounds of ammunition, but were unable to locate a firearm. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Nick Thorn at 920-967-3500 and reference Incident #20-851.