Menasha Police persuade suspect to exit home after allegedly stabbing roommate

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 37-year-old Menasha man was treated for minor injuries after being stabbed by his roommate in the early hours of June 11, officers say.

The victim was transported to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center – Neenah by ambulance and was later released from the hospital.

Officers say they made contact with the suspect, but he initially refused to exit the home. Authorities spent about 30 minutes speaking with the subject before persuading him to exit the house. That person was also found to have minor injuries, but declined medical attention.

The 34-year-old was arrested for 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Disorderly Conduct, and Battery before being transported to the Winnebago County Jail.

