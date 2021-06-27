Menasha police save ducklings from sewer drain, reunited with mama duck

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menasha police officers are proving to be a group full of jacks of all trades as they don’t just save lives, but now, are also saving ducklings.

On Sunday morning, Menasha officers saved two ducklings from a sewer drain and reunited them with their mama. The Department shared the successful rescue on Facebook with a heartwarming video of the ducklings being put back into the water and reuniting with their mother, who was waiting for them nearby.

Officers also sent their gratitude to local residents who alerted them of the ducklings stuck in the sewer writing, “Thank you to the concerned citizen for calling us and helping round up the little guys/gals.”

The full video of the ducklings reuniting with their mother can be found below.