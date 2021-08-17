Menasha rehab, memory center to reopen following fire a year later

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV)- The Oakridge Gardens Rehabilitation and Memory Center is thrilled to announce its reopening following a fire that caused serious damage to the Rehab West wing.

The newly restored wing is set to be ready by November of this year.

The intense fire that ruined the Rehab West wing of the center occurred on June 18, 2020. Over 50 residents were safely removed and relocated to nearby facilities. Officials say that reconstruction efforts began on the wing right away as it needed to be completely redone.

The Center has already been welcoming back veteran staff and residents, while also accepting new patients and skilled health care professionals to their staff, reports explain. For better protection of both residents of the Center and their families, Oakridge Gardens has reached high COVID-19 vaccination rates, far above the suggested 75% for “Skilled Nursing Facilities.” (SNF) The Facility is one of only 10 SNFs throughout the state to reach this percentage.

Michael Schanke, NHA, President of Oakridge explains the hard work put into getting back to work at their Facility. Schanke wanted to share his gratitude for everyone who took part in assisting in getting the Center back up and running again. Saying, “We appreciate everyone who has helped us along the way of our recovery… so that we can get back to what we have been called to do… serving the Fox Valley.”

Three of the Oakridge Gardens Rehabilitation and Memory Center units will be reopening while the Rehab West Wing is expected to open its doors again in November.