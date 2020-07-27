Menasha resident struck by vehicle while trying to retrieve ball in road

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 67-year-old Menasha resident has sustained significant injuries after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to retrieve a ball from the road.

According to Menasha Police Department, police responded around 1:30 p.m., to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident located in the 600 block Twelfth Street on Monday.

Officials say after further investigation they determined the 67-year-old Menasha resident had gone into the roadway to pick up a ball at the same time a vehicle, driven by a 55-year-old Appleton resident, was exiting a driveway when the vehicle struck the Menasha resident.

Menasha police say the victim sustained significant injuries, but they are not thought to be life-threatening.

Based on the location of the incident, authorities believe the Appleton driver did not see the victim bending over to retrieve the ball from the roadway.

Police share the driver fully cooperated during the incident and was not cited.

