Menasha Run to Fight Hunger

MENASHA, Wisc. (WFRV) This spell of chilly weather didn’t stop participants, in a Menasha race, from bearing frigid temperatures to help fight hunger.

Runners, walkers, pets, and strollers braved the cold for the 26th Annual St. Joseph’s Food Pantry 5K Run/Walk.

The Pacesetters Run Club of the Fox Cities founded this event in 1994, to give back to the community through St. Joseph’s pantry.

The pantry supplements the nutritional needs, free of charge to residents going through hard times across several local communities.

“The st. Joseph’s food pantry serves people in four counties: Outagamie, Winnebago, Calumet, and Waupaca. They are touching the lives of over five-thousand people each and every week year-round.” Ned Hughes, Race Organizer for St. Joseph’s Food Pantry 5K Run/Walk

The Pacesetters Club 5K has donated over $100, 000 to the St. Joseph’s food pantry.