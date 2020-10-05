Menasha school district ‘discontinuing’ fall sports, remaining virtual for ‘foreseeable future’

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Joint School District will keep its students in the remote learning phase “for the foreseeable future” and discontinuing all middle and high school fall sports.

In a letter shared with families, district officials say that since moving to virtual learning, COVID-19 numbers have continued to rise in the community and surrounding area, reaching a “level of concern high enough to prompt this communication from the local Health Officials including the Menasha Health Department COVID 19 Alert.”

Menasha first went virtual on September 25.

The Menasha Joint School District says that “until we see the numbers decline significantly and start to see a pattern of decline in the virus that would lead us to believe it is safe to resume some of our in-person instruction in our hybrid model again and then, eventually, return all our students to the classroom.”

District officials add that they also “need to see an improvement in our staff health so we have people to provide instruction in our classrooms and in our student health so we have children to teach in our classrooms.”

Staff is asked to work from home for the next couple of weeks to allow them to get healthy.

“Given this situation and the heightened concern for the health and well being of our students and families, we will be discontinuing our athletic opportunities for the remainder of the fall seasons at the middle and high school levels. We made a strong effort to safely provide these activities that are good for our students’ minds and bodies, but the increasing level of risk is no longer outweighing the benefits,” the letter reads.

Earlier in the day, the School District of Mishicot announced its middle school and high school will move to virtual learning until mid-October. The decision to move to virtual learning comes in response to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and the need for students and staff to quarantine.

The Manitowoc Public School District announced its transition to virtual learning on Friday.

The Neenah Joint School District will transition to virtual learning until at least mid-October as the Fox Valley area continues to see a large community spread of coronavirus.

On Thursday, Green Bay Area Catholic Education announced its schools will transition to virtual learning on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The Oconto Unified School District and the Pulaski Community School District recently announced their transition to virtual learning.

Notre Dame Academy shared a letter with families last week, saying the move is in response to “health and safety circumstances surrounding COVID-19 in the Green Bay area.” Virtual learning began on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The Denmark School District announced its transition to virtual learning in response to new and increasing cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon. According to a letter shared with families, there are 20 staff members out due to close contact quarantines or positive cases. Student absences have risen above 200.

The Gillett School District has also announced it will transition to virtual learning, as will the School District of West De Pere.

On Friday, the Ashwaubenon School District announced it began remote learning on Thursday, Oct. 1, in response to COVID-19.

According to a letter shared with families, the decision was based on many factors, “including the significant community spread of COVID-19, local hospitals being burdened by critical numbers of hospitalizations, and the overall safety of our students, staff and community members.”

Across Northeast Wisconsin, Crivitz School District has also announced a transition to virtual learning due to staffing shortages created by mandatory quarantining for staff.

The Howard-Suamico School District began online learning on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Virtual learning will remain in place “until community health conditions improve.”

The Unified School District of De Pere also announced the transition “due to new cases of COVID-19” and “the resulting need to quarantine a large number of students and staff.” The decision was also based on local hospitals reporting that they have reached a critical stage with the number of hospitalizations they are experiencing.