MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A much-beloved restaurant in Menasha, Wisconsin, is scheduled to close its doors for good on Saturday.

Mihm’s Charcoal Grill first opened in 1958 and has been serving up customer favorites since then.

The Mihm’s family was able to gather together at the location within the last week. On its Facebook, it posted on Monday a sweet message that ended with “Take care Mihm’s clan!”

After the business announced it was closing through a post in early May, customers have said they plan to go there in the last week it’s open to get one more taste.

“I would say get here as fast as possible because there is going to be a line,” explained Paul Senner as he hung out with friends at the location.

So far, there is no news of a new owner. Staff said the building will not be sold separately unless the restaurant is sold first.

The burger business said it does not know what the future will bring but it will continue to look for someone to take over the piece of Menasha history.

June 25 is the scheduled final day. Mihm’s should be open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.