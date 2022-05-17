MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – After taking a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Menasha All-City Grade School Track and Field Wellness Day made its return to elementary schools on Tuesday.

The event was held at Calder Stadium for all third, fourth, and fifth-grade students from the private and public schools in Menasha, where the kids were able to participate in several events.

Some of the events that were provided were:

Soccer kick

Football kick

Football throw

Frisbee throw

Softball throw

Hula hoop endurance

Jump rope endurance

Golf chip

Basketball free throw

Jump jog

The Track and Field Wellness Day enters its 45th year and is organized as a joint effort between the City of Menasha Parks and Recreation Department alongside the physical education teachers in the elementary schools of Menasha Joint School District. The City of Menasha Health Department also provides additional support to the event.

“It’s fun that we get to throw footballs and have some fun. It’s a nice day out,” said one student participating in the event.

The students were also joined by members of the Menasha Police Department, including School Resource Officer Matt Schanke, Lieutenant Matt Lenss, and Chief Tim Styka. All three participated in the 200-meter dash with the students.

For more information about the Menasha All-City Grade School Track and Field Wellness Day, click here.