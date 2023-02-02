APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re passionate enough about something, opportunities will start to open up, and that stood true for one Menasha teenager on Wednesday.

Audrey Lingnofski, 17, says music runs through her veins, and she’s been trying to get her parents to buy her a drum set for the past three years. She fell in love with the percussion instrument on a family vacation, where she toured the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and got to test out a drum simulator.

“Ever since my dad and brother started the guitar, playing an instrument has been a desire of mine,” explained Lingnofski. “It’s the backbone and heart of every song. It keeps everything else on track, and if the song is really good, the drummer even gets the spotlight. I want to be that spotlight, that backbone.”

Lingnofski applied for the Mile of Music scholarship, where a student writes about what instrument they want to learn to play and how it will impact their life. Her essay, “inspiring” according to Paul Lukowski, President of Tundraland.

“Audrey’s story is one of many incredible stories we received throughout the course of this year’s selection process,” explained Lukowski. “We were moved by her lifelong passion for music that she discusses throughout her essay.”

Although Lingnofski has not performed outside of school, she is looking forward to building her confidence and pursuing a potential career in music.

“We don’t get exposed to a lot of music at school unless you go out of your way to be involved in it,” added Lingnofski. “For Mile of Music to be here in downtown Appleton and then for companies to do something with that, I would not have been able to play drums otherwise.”

In addition to receiving a new drum set, Lingnofski will be getting one year of free lessons courtesy of Heid Music.