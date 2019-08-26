Menasha Utilities continues to address lead levels in drinking water

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) — Menasha Utilities reports that while some homes in the city have lead levels above the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) action limit, it is due to dated plumbing, not the Utilities’ water.

Lead was found in drinking water in Menasha in 2017, the first time since testing began in 1992.

Menasha Utilities says they are continuously addressing this health concern and remain committed to informing and educating customers about lead.

Source water, mains, and finished drinking water do not contain lead, according to officials.

Water service laterals owned by the property owner and plumbing in homes built before 1950 are more likely to have lead, according to Menasha Utilities. Homes built before 1984 could have lead solder.

When water is in contact with pipes (or service lines) and plumbing containing lead for several hours, the lead may enter drinking water.

Menasha Utilities takes the following actions to address lead in drinking water:

Performs uni-directional flushing to remove minerals from water main walls.

Operates a corrosion control program to reduce lead impacts and evaluates its impact. Currently conducting a pipe rig study using harvested lead service lines to optimize corrosion control.

Replaced 200 lead water service laterals owned by the property owner through a $500,000 grant from the state. For the remaining lead and galvanized laterals in the system we are offering a financial assistance program.

Replaces lead service lines on streets where water mains are being replaced.

Coordinates with the Menasha Health Department to identify lead risks in homes and offer technical assistance to reduce these risks.

Provides information on our lead program on our website and with the Utility bill. Customers can also learn more at various events such as the Public Power event at the Utility office on October 10.

Customers are encouraged to take the following actions to address lead in drinking water:

Have your water tested for lead by a certified lab. Call Menasha Utilities or visit menashautilities.com for more information.

Contact the Water Department or the Menasha Health Department to: Confirm the age of your home and determine lead service type Request technical assistance to identify and reduce lead hazards.

If there is potential for elevated levels of lead in your drinking water: Let the water run at least 1-2 minutes until very cold in the morning or if unused for 6 hours. Do not cook with, make baby formula, or drink water from an unfiltered hot water tap. Obtain a water filtration device to remove lead for consumption. Purchase a water filter from the Menasha Health Department, at Utility events, or from stores. Make sure the filter is certified by the National Safety Foundation (NSF) to remove 99% of lead.

Customers can replace their lead service. Programs that are available to help offset costs can be found by clicking here.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the EPA agree there is no known safe level of lead in a child’s blood.

The EPA estimates 20% of human exposure to lead may come from drinking water.