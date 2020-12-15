Menasha’s Festival Foods hosts holiday musicians

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Festival Foods in Menasha is getting festive this time of year and hosting holiday musicians for customers to enjoy while shopping in its store.

Menasha’s Festival foods located at 1355 Oneida Street, announced that on Dec. 15, bell ringers from Fox Valley Christain Academy and musicians from Neenah High School Orchestra will be adorning its store with holiday tunes.

Bell ringers are set to perform from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. and Neenah’s High School Orchestra will play from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., both groups will be playing from the balcony, located above the Festival Foods main entrance.