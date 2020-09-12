FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Menasha’s ‘Habitattitude Exotic Pet Surrender’ event aims to rehome exotic pets

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) Wisconsin residents who have an exotic pet they are no longer able to care for can now responsibly rehome their animals by bringing them to the Habitattitude Exotic Pet Surrender Event on September 12.

According to J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue (JRAAR), the Habitattitude Exotic Pet Surrender event is aimed to responsibly rehome exotic animals like fish, reptiles, pet birds, small mammals, and aquarium plants.

JRAAR officials say, “In some areas, there are no rehoming options for exotic animals such as fish, birds, and reptiles. Some pet owners that are unable to care for their pet may think that releasing the animal is the right thing to do, however, releasing a pet is harmful for the animal and the environment.”

The event will be hosted at the Heckrodt Wetlands Reserve located on 1305 Plank Road in Menasha from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The organization notes the event will include live animal demonstrations and expert advice. All residents are welcome.

