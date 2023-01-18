MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Another delay has been announced for the opening of the Racine Street Bridge in Menasha, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

Back in December, adverse weather delayed the new bridge’s temporary opening until mid-January, and officials announced yet another delay on January 17.

WisDOT states that the closure will be extended until spring 2023 due to final balancing and testing, and will remain closed to vehicle traffic for the remainder of the closure.

According to the release, the Racine Street Bridge will open prior to the Spring 2023 navigation season in April.

Bridge testing and balancing schedule modification, according to WisDOT:

Racine Street Bridge will open to vehicle traffic prior to the Spring 2023 navigation season in April of this year. All balancing and testing operations will be completed prior to the opening of the bridge for vehicle traffic. A second closure of the bridge will not be necessary. The bridge will remain open following final testing in spring 2023.

Adverse weather can and often does impact the construction schedules during late-season work.

All dates are subject to change. Local 5 will stay up to date on any relevant information relating to the Racine Street Bridge’s opening.